Ministers proposed in Ciuca Cabinet - heard in joint committees

The ministers proposed to be part of the Nicolae Ciuca Cabinet will be heard on Wednesday in the specialized parliamentary commissions, agerpres reports.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca submitted to Parliament the list of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Cabinet and the governing program for which he will ask for the vote of confidence of the Legislature.

According to the regulations, each candidate for the position of minister will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the standing committees of the two Chambers whose object of activity corresponds to the sphere of competence of the future minister.Following the hearing, the committees will draw up a joint, reasoned advisory opinion.The list of the PNL - PSD - UDMR Government is the following:* Prime Minister - Nicolae Ciuca* Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu* Deputy Prime Minister - Kelemen Hunor* Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration - Cseke Attila* Minister of Finance - Adrian Caciu* Minister of European Investments and Projects - Dan Vilceanu* Minister of Economy - Florin Spataru* Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Constantin-Daniel Cadariu* Minister of Energy - Virgil Popescu* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Chesnoiu* Minister of Health - Alexandru Rafila* Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests - Tanczos Barna* Minister of Education - Sorin Cimpeanu* Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity - Marius Budai* Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea* Minister of Culture - Lucian Romascanu* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization - Florin Roman* Minister of Sports - Eduard Novak* Minister of Justice - Catalin Predoiu* Minister of Internal Affairs - Lucian Bode* Minister of National Defense - Vasile Dincu* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu.Hearings in parliamentary committees start at 10.00.