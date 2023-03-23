Ministry of Environment's Banciu: By year's end Romania to have national strategy to combat desertification

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of the Environment, Sorin Banciu, declared on Thursday, in Craiova, that by the end of this year Romania will have a national strategy to prevent and combat desertification and land degradation, an area that amounts to half a million hectares.

He also stated that for the restoration of these lands, apart from the afforestation programme, there is a separate financing programme, told Agerpres.

"At the level of Romania, there are several statistics (on land subject to desertification and degraded), and the last statistic I read shows somewhere around half a million hectares of degraded land. But here it is important to mention the fact that for degraded lands there is a line, a separate financing programme, because there the degraded land is no longer suitable for either agriculture or forestry. And then the work necessary to restore the economic circuit, whether we are talking about forests or meadows, is more complicated. There is a need for either works to combat soil erosion or degradation, which has several forms: it can be salinity, it can be surface erosion, it can be wind erosion, desertification, etc. There are several categories of degraded land," said Sorin Banciu.

The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestry organized on Thursday, in Craiova, a working meeting regarding the National Afforestation Campaign 2022-2026, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which was attended by several mayors, farmers, potential beneficiaries from Dolj county.