 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mioara Costin released upon request as state counsellor

Facebook
Mioara Costin

Mioara Costin has been released upon request from the position of state counsellor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The decision was published in the Official Journal on Thursday.

Asked on Wednesday, at a press conference at the end of a government meeting about a governmental "document" on the use of public resources for the party to promote its image, an electronic file "document" that reached several media with Mioara Costin's name in the document's properties, Prime Minister Florin Citu replied: "I, as prime minister, can only comment on official documents. (...) Such a document has never been registered or presented to me at any time."

"I cannot comment on documents that appear in the press or on paper, because I do not know if they are documents, notes or editable documents that appear in the media. I can only comment on official documents. (...) Official documents, from the point of view, mean registered documents, documents that have undergone a certain procedure," added Citu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.