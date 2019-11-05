Mircea Diaconu: Little stump overturns the big wagon

Independent candidate running for president Mircea Diaconu stated on Tuesday in Buzau that "for 15 years, things are the same at Cotroceni" and this is why he hopes "for the little stump to overturn the big wagon," and, maybe, he gets the chance to be "the little stump" which overturns the wagon.

Mircea Diaconu told AGERPRES that the new National Liberal Party (PNL) Government doesn't affect him. "On the corridors that I walk, there is nobody," said Diaconu, adding that the existance of a government or another it's not a problem for him."I don't make calculations of this type, I don't look at surveys, I don't take it into account because I cannot take it into account, every day brings something new and changes options, figures, in a certain way and this thing doesn't interest me at all. There are some political entities and some candidates who are caught in this fight, which is eminently political, things change for them because they are there, I am somewhere else. On the corridor that I walk, there is nobody. There is nobody on this peace offer. Then, how can it influence me, because I try to say: 'Do you want peace or war' and then, whether it's a government or another, it is not a problem for me," Diaconu stated.Actor Mircea Diaconu mentioned that "the moment Parliament decides through vote that - that is the Government, that is Romania's Government, whether we like it or not, validated, you work with that, if it falls in two months and another one comes, then, that is Romania's Government, there are rules which must be observed, just like in soccer, just like in any other sport, if there is competition the rules must be observed."