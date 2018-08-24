Mircea Geoana: John McCain, a giant of US politics and Romania's loyal friend

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mircea Geoana says the death of US Senator John McCain, "a giant of US politics," represents a huge loss for the democratic world.

"A giant of US politics, a hero, a tireless voice in favour of alliances based on values and a loyal friend of Romania died after an aggressive and merciless illness. John McCain leaves a huge spot in the US Senate and the international community. I had the privilege of meeting him, admiring him and being his host in Romania. It is a sad day for all of us," Mircea Geoana wrote on Facebook.He also posted a recording of the speech delivered by the US Senator last year in the Security Conference of Munich, a speech which he said was "a true political testament."US Senator John McCain, regarded as a hero of the Vietnam War and a nonconformist figure of US politics, died on Saturday, aged 81, after he had fought a brain cancer for about one year, the international news agencies informed according to his office announcement.