MoH distributes 7,250 vials of Remdesivir to 96 hospitals with COVID-19 patients

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced on Wednesday having distributed a new batch of Remdesivir to healthcare facilities in Romania with beds that treat COVID-19 patients, agerpres reports.

According to a MoH press statement, they are 7,250 vials of Remdesivir 100 mg that will reach hospitals across the country to treat patients with moderate forms of the disease.

The criteria for the distribution of the drug took into account the minimum demand of vials/patient treated and the number of patients admitted in wards and in intensive care units that require administration, based on the decisions of a MoH specialist board.