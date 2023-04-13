Moldovan foreign minister:Russia's aggression against Ukraine negatively impacts each and every Moldovan citizen

Russia's aggression against Ukraine negatively impacts each and every citizen of the Republic of Moldova, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu declared on Thursday after the Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova trilateral meeting in Bucharest.

In a joint press conference, Popescu reiterated Moldova's determination to stand by Ukraine.

"The negative impact of this war on our country is felt by every citizen of the Republic of Moldova in absolutely every field, in terms of economy and energy, on a social and humanitarian level. Each and every citizen of the Republic of Moldova is negatively affected by Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the Moldovan top diplomat said, making it also clear that "the Republic of Moldova is not under military threat" precisely due to Ukraine's resistance and resilience. He mentioning however that his country remains "a target for hybrid destabilization actions and attempts (...) initiated by fugitive oligarchs in cooperation and coordination with the Russian Federation".

"Today, Ukraine defends us against the risk of destabilization and aggression," he emphasized.

"We reiterate our consistent stance regarding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the Moldovan foreign minister said in conclusion of his remarks.

AGERPRES