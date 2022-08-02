More than 30 films, premieres, cine-concerts and important guests at TIFF Oradea, in September

The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) Oradea will offer the public, between September 2 and 4, a wide selection of more than 30 multi-awarded films, Romanian and Hungarian premieres, films and media workshops for children, and also a selection of cine-concerts.

According to a press release of the Association for Tourism Promotion in Oradea and its Region (APTOR), among the events already confirmed for this edition is the Nosferatu cine-concert - the horror masterpiece released 100 years ago, brought back to life with the music performed by the State Philharmonic of Oradea. The locals will have the opportunity to watch the original version of the film Nosferatu, accompanied in the absolute premiere by the artists of the Philharmonic - Sunday, September 4, 9:00 pm. The musical show will be completed by the interpretations of soprano Mihaela Maxim, together with baritone Catalin Petrescu and bass Iustinian Zetea, under the baton of conductor Simona Strungaru, who also signs the original music that will accompany the screening.

Based on the novel "Dracula," written by Bram Stoker, Nosferatu bears the signature of the legendary director F.W. Murnau and represents one of the reference works of German expressionism. The release of the film on the big screen, in 1922, revolutionized the world of cinema, defining the horror genre, while it also generated waves of controversy. Shortly after its release, a court ordered the destruction of all the copies, but the film has managed to survive to this day.

The Nosferatu cine-concert is organized together with the Oradea State Philharmonic, with the support of the Goethe Institute.

The 5th edition of TIFF Oradea will bring to the public films such as "Alcarras," awarded this year with the Golden Bear in Berlin, "Our House/Utama," winner of the Transylvania Trophy and the most voted film at TIFF 2022, as well as "The Event," for which Anamaria Vartolomei was awarded the title of Most Promising Actress at the Cesar Awards.

The programme will also include local cinematographic news. "Capra cu trei iezi," [The Goat and Her Three Kids - editor's note] the horror film starring Maia Morgenstern and Marius Bodochi, but also the documentary "Pentru mine tu esti Ceausescu," [You are Ceausescu to Me - editor's note] named winner of the What's up, Doc? at TIFF 2022, there will be special screenings, Agerpres.

This year, the selection will also include titles from Hungarian cinema that have stood out in major festivals in recent years, as well as films from the EducaTIFF section, with stories for the whole family. Among the most popular events in the programme of the first editions, the cine-concerts will delight music and film lovers night after night.

More details about TIFF Oradea 2022 will be available soon on the event's website, APTOR announces.

TIFF Oradea is organized by the Urban Film and Culture Association, in partnership with the Transilvania Film Festival Association. Co-organizer is Oradea City Hall through Visit Oradea - Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and the Region, with the support of the National Cinematography Center, National Film Institute Hungary, Bihor County Council, Manifest pentru Oradea, Goethe-Institut.