 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most cases of COVID-19 are in Bucharest - 6,088, Suceava - 4,576 and Arges - 3,416

The Local Italy
spital coronavirus

The City of Bucharest (6,088) and the counties of Suceava (4,576) and Arges (3,416) are the areas with the most cases of COVID-19 registered to date, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Sunday.

More than 3,000 cases are also registered in Brasov County - 3,197, and more than 2,000 cases - in Galati county - 2,187 and Prahova county - 2,097.

As many as 11 counties have more than 1,000 reported cases to date - Arad, Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Timis, Vrancea.

The GCS report also includes 52 people who are not allocated to any county.

Roughly 1,075 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, compared to the last report, following national tests. According to the GCS, 53,186 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania by Sunday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.