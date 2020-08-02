Most cases of COVID-19 are in Bucharest - 6,088, Suceava - 4,576 and Arges - 3,416

The City of Bucharest (6,088) and the counties of Suceava (4,576) and Arges (3,416) are the areas with the most cases of COVID-19 registered to date, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Sunday.

More than 3,000 cases are also registered in Brasov County - 3,197, and more than 2,000 cases - in Galati county - 2,187 and Prahova county - 2,097.

As many as 11 counties have more than 1,000 reported cases to date - Arad, Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Timis, Vrancea.

The GCS report also includes 52 people who are not allocated to any county.

Roughly 1,075 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, compared to the last report, following national tests. According to the GCS, 53,186 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania by Sunday.