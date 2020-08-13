Most cases of novel coronavirus infection recorded in Bucharest 7,951, Suceava 4,842, Arges 4,312

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest - 7,951 and the County of Suceava - 4,842, followed by the counties of Arges - 4,312 and Brasov - 3,810, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

More than 2,000 cases are in the counties of Prahova - 2,896, Galati - 2,709, Dambovita - 2,475 and Vrancea - 2,141.

Also, 18 counties have more than 1,000 reported cases to date - Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mures, Neamt, Sibiu, Timis and Vaslui.

All in all, 66,631 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. In the last 24 hours, 1,454 new SARS-CoV-2 cases were recorded, and 571 people retested positive.