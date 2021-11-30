Most new cases of COVID - in Bucharest (169) and in counties of Constanta and Cluj

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 145 and in the counties of Timis - 117, Arad - 94 and Mures - 77, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Ialomita and Covasna, 2 each.

The capital has an incidence of 1,85 cases per thousand inhabitants, down compared to the previous days.Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 3.13 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by Cluj with 2.66Nine counties are in the yellow zone (incidence under three cases per thousand inhabitants) and 31 counties are in the green zone.