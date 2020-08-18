Motorcycle market in Romania grows by 4.7 pct, at 7 months

The total number of registrations of motorcycles, ATVs and scooters has grown in Romania, in the first seven months, by 4.7 pct over the same period of last year, shows the data of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), quoted by the Association of Automobile Producers and Importers (APIA).

According to the quoted source, the year 2020 has debuted with a consistent increase of motorcycle registrations, namely by 30.5 pct in January and 63 pct in February. Later, March reflected the first concerns regarding the pandemic by a slight decrease (-0.6 pct) and reached an abrupt diminishment by 59.1 pct in April.

Furthermore, the sectoral analysis reveals the fact that the decrease was felt also in May (-12.9 pct), after which a positive trend reappeared in June (+33.8 pct) and July (+10.5 pct).

In segments, the DRPCIV data shows decreases for motorcycles (-8.4 pct) and in scooters (-22.9 pct). On the other hand, ATVs noted an advance of 27 pct, at the end of July, compared to the same period of 2019.