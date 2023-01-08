Mountain rescuers have saved 19 persons in past 24 hrs

The Salvamont National dispatcher received, in the last 24 hours, 19 calls requesting the emergency intervention of the rescuers.

There were seven calls for Salvamont Cluj, three each for Salvamont Gorj and Salvamont Lupeni, two in Voineasa, one each in Salvamont Prahova-Azuga, Maramures, Caras-Severin and Harghita, according to the information published on Sunday on the dispatcher's Facebook page.

In the case of these interventions, 19 people were saved, of which 11 were rushed by the Ambulance or SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) to the hospital.

Also, 25 calls were received for advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area.AGERPRES