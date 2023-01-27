Mountain rescuers receive 17 emergency callouts in the past 24 hours, 17 saved

Salvamont Romania informs on Friday morning that, in the last 24 hours, the national dispatch center has received 17 callouts requesting the emergency intervention of the mountain rescuers.

There were 8 calls received by Salvamont Lupeni, 3 calls by Salvamont Sibiu, 3 calls by Salvamont Gorj, 2 calls by Salvamont Sinaia,and 1 call by Salvamont Caras-Severin.

In the case of these interventions, 17 people were saved, 6 of them being handed over to the Ambulance Service or SMURD (SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) for transport to the hospital, according to a post on Salvamont Romania's Facebook page.

Another 31 callers sought advice and information on various mountain tourist trails and on the condition of the ski slopes.AGERPRES