MS considering dispensing Favipiravir through hospital pharmacies free of charge, on prescription

Romania's Ministry of Health (MS) is considering outpatient dispense of the drug Favipiravir, used for COVID-19 patients, by pharmacies in hospitals on medical prescription, according to recommendations of specialists from the Specialist Infectious Diseases Board, agerpres reports.

"After discussions with the Specialist Infectious Diseases Board and the management of the National Medicines Agency, we will consider the possibility of having this medicine dispensed on an outpatient basis by pharmacies in hospitals, free of charge, only on a prescription, provided that the patient is monitored during treatment by a family physician," senior official with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu is quoted as saying in a statement released by the ministry on Wednesday.

MS says Romania's National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices(ANMDMR) has conducted an assessment of the medicine based on which it has issued a special use authorisation valid in the country that allows the administration of Favipiravir in health facilities under medical supervision, on a restricted-use basis.ANMDMR has initiated and approved the submission by the local distributor in Romania of a "direct communication to health professionals" in order to inform prescribers in hospitals, as well as patients about the risks of using the drug.