Musoiu: Romania supports R. Moldova on irreversible path to getting a place among EU members

Romania supports the Republic of Moldova on the "irreversible" path to getting a place among the members of the European Union, said the chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Stefan Musoiu, who is paying a working visit to Chisinau.

"The visit is an opportunity to reconfirm the special relation between our countries, as well as to assure Moldovan counterparts of full openness and support in the processes of transformation, modernisation and implementation of reforms in the Republic of Moldova," Musoiu said, according to a Chamber of Deputies release sent on Friday.

He emphasised the importance of interparliamentary cooperation, especially at the level of specialist committees, "as an essential tool in the transfer of expertise and good practice in the field of European affairs."The delegation of the Commission for European Affairs is in Chisinau from Thursday to Saturday, and includes deputies Ana-Maria Catauta, Nicolae Georgescu and Silviu Nicu Macovei. The Romanian Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, Daniel Ionita, also attended the meetings.Romanian officials attended the plenary session of the Chisinau Parliament, held talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, and the Vice President of the Chisinau Parliament, Mihail Popsoi.The agenda of the visit also included a joint meeting with counterparts from the Committee on Foreign Policy and European Integration of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.On this occasion, Stefan Musoiu reaffirmed Romania's firm and consistent support for the comprehensive programme of reforms necessary for the European course of the Republic of Moldova.The discussions focused on cooperation at all levels, joint projects of strategic interest, increasing resilience to current and future challenges and boosting the connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European space, the quoted source also shows.