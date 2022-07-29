National Anthem celebrated in birth city of tune lyrics' author, alongside Romanian diaspora guests

The children of the Romanian diaspora who came to spend part of their summer holiday in the camp organized through the ARC program of the Department for Romanians Everywhere in the Sangeorz-Bai resort - Bistrita-Nasaud County, participated on Friday morning in the military and religious ceremony held in Bistrita in celebration of National Anthem Day.

Children from Ukraine and Greece sang patriotic songs next to the statue of Bistrita-born poet Andrei Muresanu, the author of the lyrics of the anthem "Desteapta-te, romane!/Awaken Thee, Romanian!"

Their artistic moment was followed by the act of well-known folklore singer Nicolae Furdui Iancu, who wrapped up his performance with the National Anthem sung together with the entire audience.

The ceremony ended with the parade of the troops of the 81st 'General Grigore Balan' Mechanized Brigade based in Bistrita. AGERPRES