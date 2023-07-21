National Bank of Romania to issue silver coin to celebrate Queen Anne's 100th birth anniversary

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Queen Anne, told Agerpres.

Featuring on the obverse of the coin will be the Savarsin Castle, the inscription "ROMANIA" in an arc, the coat of arms of Romania, the face value "10 LEI" and the year of issue "2023."

The reverse of the coin shows the portrait and monogram of Queen Anne and the inscriptions "REGINA ANA" and "100 DE ANI DE LA NASTERE."

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue, as well as by certificates of authenticity, in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the governor and the chief cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins.

The selling price for the silver coin is RON 490.00 ,exclusive of VAT, including a leaflet and the certificate of authenticity.

The silver coins marking the 100th birth anniversary of Queen Anne are legal tender in Romania.

The coins will be put into circulation for numismatic purposes at the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.