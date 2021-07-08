National Conference on Media and Cinematographic Education to take place under TIFF banner

The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will host this year in Cluj the National Conference on Media and Cinematographic Education, aimed at developing film education in schools.

"Education professionals and audiovisual opinion leaders meet at the National Conference on Media and Cinematography Education organized during the 20th Transylvania International Film Festival (July 23 - August 1). The event scheduled for July 26 and 27 at Hotel Platinia in Cluj-Napoca approaches the usefulness of implementing an optional course in the school curriculum, as well as the development in schools of education through cinema, as a way of learning. Children in Romania need audiovisual education - is the driving message of the event initiated by the Romanian Film Promotion Association (APFR), through the EducaTIFF program, in partnership with the European Film Factory," the festival organizers said in a release.

TIFF has been carrying out educational projects since 2009, they go on to say.

"TIFF has been running projects dedicated to students, parents and education professionals ever since 2009, under the EducaTIFF banner, the first and amplest educational program of its kind in Romania, that typically sees about 3,000 participants every year. Continuing efforts to promote a solid and consistent agenda of dedicated curricula, TIFF hosts again this year the National Conference on Media and Cinematographic Education, which will debate important aspects for the implementation of an optional course in Romanian educational institutions. The guest experts will address topics such as the usefulness of non-formal education in the general education process and will present successful models in audiovisual education. The conference will be moderated by Stefan Teisanu, director of the Cluj Cultural Center, and the guests include Her Excellency, Mrs. Laurence Auer, Ambassador of France to Romania, and Secretary of State in the Education Ministry Radu Szekely," the cited document reads.

European Film Factory, the main partner of the conference, offers teachers and students, through the platform europeanfilmfactory.eu, films picked especially for each age group and appropriate teaching materials.

"Yet again, this EducaTIFF edition will run a children's program featuring nine films that include the multi-award winners Wolfwakers, The Crossing, the adventure film Spaceboy, the fantasy animation Nahuel and the Magical Book, the Romanian films Strajerii Deltei/The Delta Guardians directed by Liviu Marghidan, and Scena/The Stage - a short by Cristian Ples," the cited document states.

Other EducaTIFF activities include new workshops for children and teachers.

"Together with the Cluj-Napoca German Cultural Center, TIFF invites high schoolers, but also teachers and parents, to an Anti-Bullying Workshop where they will discuss with German media educator Alia Pagin about how to prevent and manage aggressions of this type, starting from two films that address this topic. The workshop will take place in English, on two different days: July 28 is dedicated to the young students who will be shown examples, will participate in practical discussions and solutions (venue - the History Museum); on July 29, the teachers and parents who register will be given a training session at the premises of the German Cultural Center," the document informs.