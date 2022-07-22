National Council of Private SMEs launches 'Bucharest Business Agency' project

The National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania is implementing, July 2022 to August 2023, the "Bucharest Business Agency" project worth 377,323 RON, financed under the Operational Programmes "Administrative Capacity", with 295,821 RON in EU funding.

The general objective is to develop the capacity of CNIPMMR to get involved in formulating and promoting development at the local level in its area of activity and expertise, respectively the unified and effective representation of SMEs, through the development of public policies to ensure the promotion of exports and the attraction of investments for SMEs.

The aim is also to develop procedures, mechanisms for supporting and promoting progress at the local level and for interacting with authorities and public administration institutions focused on promoting exports and attracting investments within SMEs.

Thus, an analysis will be carried out that will focus on highlight how public policies in the field of export promotion and investment attraction were ensured until the start of the project. The best practices from the member states of the European Union will be taken into account in the analysis, including along the lines of the Vienna Business Agency model. At the same time, a strategy for promoting and developing investments and promoting exports will be developed, Agerpres.ro informs.

Boosting the relevance of the strategy will be considered for the field of activity to which it applies, through the creation, within the Bucharest City Hall, of the Bucharest Business Agency office, where the elements of the strategy will be concretely implemented.

Moreover, there is a desire to support the capacity of CNIPMMR and other social partners to get involved in formulating and promoting development at the local level in the field of promoting exports and attracting investments by conducting training activities specific to this field - designing a course aimed at attracting investments and promoting internationalization activities for SMEs for a number of 30 people, representatives of the beneficiary, as well as other NGOs and social partners that aim through their activity to provide support for investments and promotion of company exports, including representatives of Bucharest City Hall.

The main result pursued is an increased capacity of NGOs and social partners to get involved in the formulation and promotion of development at the local level achieved through: procedure/strategy for the support and promotion of development at the local level and interaction with the authorities and public administration institutions focused on promoting exports and attracting investments within SMEs; an office intended for attracting investments and promoting exports within SMEs established within the Bucharest City Hall (Bucharest Business Agency) and functional; 30 representatives from CNIPMMR, as well as other NGOs and social partners, trained in the project in the field of attracting investments and promoting exports, in order to support the development of SMEs at the local level.

The project is based on a partnership agreement signed with Bucharest City Hall.