National Standing Bureau of PNL approves list of ministers of future Citu Cabinet

The National Standing Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Tuesday evening approved the list of members to represent this party in the future Government led by Florin Citu.

The PNL ministers will be:

*Defence Minister - Nicolae Ciuca

*Foreign Affairs Ministers - Bogdan Aurescu

*Public Finance Minister - Alexandru Nazare

*Interior Minister - Lucian Bode

*Education Minister - Sorin Cimpeanu

*Energy Minister - Virgil Popescu

*Agriculture Minister - Adrian Oros

*Culture Minister - Bogdan Gheorghiu

*Labour and Social Protection Minister - Raluca Turcan

The meeting of the BPN of PNL took place on Tuesday night, starting at 10.30 pm, in videoconference system.

AGERPRES .