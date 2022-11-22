NATO Deputy SecGen Geoana: We do not see conditions for minimum ground for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, declared, on Tuesday, in Brussels, that, currently, there are no "conditions for a minimum ground" for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"We have to say that, from a political point of view, this time, we do not see the conditions for a negotiation between the two sides in the near future, for a reason that is obvious. (...) The positions are so different and so massively far from each other, so that, today, we don't see the conditions for a minimum ground where a start of negotiations can be reached," stated Geoana.

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO added that the winter period "will probably lead to a relative slowdown in the intensity of the war".

"This does not exclude military operations during the winter, but, unfortunately, today we do not see the conditions for a political solution. (...) In the short term, we do not see political conditions that would lead to such a negotiated solution," Mircea Geoana.

He said that at the level of the allies there is communication with the Russian side "on political channels and on specialized, military and intelligence channels, (...) outside the discussion about Ukraine".

"Nobody within the Alliance is negotiating anything on behalf of Ukraine. It's something we care a lot about. And, at the level of our alliance, politically we have no contacts with Russia, but the president of the Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, had a written correspondence with general Gherasimov. We do not see very encouraging signals from the Russian Federation," added the deputy secretary general of NATO.

He spoke about the need to avoid escalating the conflict through incidents or accidents.

"We don't see, in today's Russian position, risks or intentions or resources to start something against NATO," Mircea Geoana pointed out.