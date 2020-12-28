Nearly 1,000 medical staff vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 1,000 health care professionals were vaccinated by 6 p.m. on Sunday, countrywide, with no immunized persons having any adverse effects, according to a release issued by the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the total number of medical professionals, out of the 10 hospitals, who were already given the first dose of vaccines was 960.

Vaccination of medical personnel from the ten health units on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 continues on Monday and Tuesday, after the immunisation campaign in the first batch of vaccines, delivered on 25 December, kicked off on Sunday morning.

The beginning of the campaign was marked at the Bucharest's Prof. Dr. Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the first person vaccinated being Mihaela Anghel, a general care nurse, member of the medical team who, on February 27, took over the first patient in Romania confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, mentioned the source.