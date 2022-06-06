 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nearly 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 5

refugiati

More than 94,000 people entered Romania on Sunday, including 7,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 17.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

According to an IGPF press statement, on Sunday, 94,534 people entered Romania through the border crossings, including 6,960 Ukrainian nationals (down 17.4% from the previous day).

On the border with Ukraine, 3,526 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 19.8%), and on the border with Moldova 922 (down 14.3%).

From the beginning of this crisis on February 24 until Sunday, June 5 at 00:00hrs, 1,129,716 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide. Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,164,245 Ukrainians entered Romania. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.