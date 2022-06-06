Nearly 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 5

More than 94,000 people entered Romania on Sunday, including 7,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 17.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday.

On the border with Ukraine, 3,526 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down 19.8%), and on the border with Moldova 922 (down 14.3%).

From the beginning of this crisis on February 24 until Sunday, June 5 at 00:00hrs, 1,129,716 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide. Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,164,245 Ukrainians entered Romania. AGERPRES