Nearly 88,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including over 11,000 Ukrainians

As many as 88,067 people entered Romania on Wednesday through the border crossing points, including 11,154 Ukrainian citizens, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Through the border crossing points throughout the country, approximately 176,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 48,160 means of transport were checked at the border points nationwide (on both the inbound and the outbound).

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 6,198,286 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police found 86 illegal acts (52 offences and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. Fines worth 15,480 RON were issued and the value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately 426,000 RON.

As many as 22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 11 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.