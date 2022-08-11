New Israeli ambassador to Romania Reuven Azar arrives in Bucharest

The newly appointed ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania, Reuven Azar, has arrived in Bucharest, a press release of the diplomatic mission reported on Thursday.

A career diplomat, Reuven Azar has until recently held the position of director of the Israel-US-China working group within the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Until September 2021, Azar was deputy adviser to national security and foreign policy at the National Security Council, at the same time being a foreign policy adviser to the Prime Minister of the Government of Israel.

From 2014 to 2018, Reuven Azar was a Deputy Ambassador to Washington D.C., USA. Prior to this mandate, he was head of the Middle East Research Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, as well as deputy ambassador to Jordan, in Amman.

Throughout his activity, the diplomat has also dealt with aspects of cooperation and negotiation with the Palestinian Authority. He was also the head of the Economic Mission of the Israeli Embassy in Cairo, Egypt (1996-2000), as well as an adviser for political affairs, for four years, in Washington, USA (2003-2006).

Reuven Azar was born in Argentina in 1967, graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (with a master's degree in International Relations), is fluent in English, Spanish and Arabic and is currently studying Romanian.AGERPRES(