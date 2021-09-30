New special COVID-19 vaccination instructions issued

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Thursday that immunisation with a different mRNA vaccine is allowed for all persons who have been administered the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine as their first dose and who decide to postpone the booster shot for more than three months.

CNCAV issued a new instruction adding to the one issued on August 13 regarding the vaccination against COVID-19 in special instances.

"Vaccination with another mRNA vaccine is permitted for all persons who have been administered the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine as their first dose and who decide to postpone the booster shot for more than three months. In such instance, no special medical recommendation is needed," CNCAV explained.In the first three months of administration, the decision to change the second-dose vaccine in the case of persons getting the first dose of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) will be made on medical recommendation, according to the contraindications and precautions in the Summary of Product Characteristic (SmPC)."When a person develops a SARS-CoV-2 infection after a first dose, the vaccination schedule will be continued after treatment with the same type of vaccine," CNCAV said.