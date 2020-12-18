New York Post: Alexandra Botez is taking the chess world by storm

"Good chess players are master strategists and problem solvers. Alexandra Botez has one more unlikely skill in her arsenal: insults. [...]

Born in Dallas, she’s the daughter of Romanian immigrants who fled communism and sought political asylum. The family moved to Vancouver, BC, Canada, when she was very young, and her father, an engineer, began teaching 6-year-old Alexandra to play chess on a wager. “My mom only plays a little. So he made a bet that he could teach me to play and that, in only two weeks, I would be able to beat her,” Botez said. She did, and her dad realized he had a special talent on his hands." You can find the whole story here