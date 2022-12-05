 
     
No deal signed with China to set up 'illegal police stations'

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
MAI ministerul afacerilor interne Inquam Photos

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) stated on Monday that there is no agreement signed with the authorities of the People's Republic of China that would allow the establishment of "illegal police stations", after information on this topic appeared in the public space.

According to MAI's press office, all existing bilateral cooperation documents in the area of competence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of the state with which they were signed, respect the internal Romanian and international legislation.

"We assure you that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through its specialized structures, constantly carries out activities, according to its competence, to ensure that, on the territory of Romania, no activities are carried out that affect national security, public order and the rights of citizens," the quoted source shows.

The reaction comes after an article published by CNN, according to which China has opened "police stations" in several countries, including Romania, with the aim of monitoring its citizens living across the border.AGERPRES

