No ICU bed left for COVID-19 patients; 1,874 occupied nationwide

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus information task force, announced on Sunday that there was free bes at the intensive care units in Romania for COVID-19 patients other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, agerpres reports.

According to data in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,742 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide. In Bucharest, 392 such beds are approved by the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 145 ICU beds for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.1,874 ICU beds are occupied nationwide.There is currently no ICU bed available other than those reserved specifically for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, according to GCS.Work is still underway to mobilise and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds that will be available in the coming days."When commissioning new ICU beds, the emphasis is on those intended for people who have certain health conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, because in such instances the patients suffer from serious conditions that can constitute comorbidities and consequently they are at a much higher risk," GCS said.