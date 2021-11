Noi tensiuni în Irlanda de Nord - Un autobuz dintr-o suburbie a oraşului nord-irlandez Belfast a fost deturnat şi incendiat (VIDEO)

Patru bărbaţi au deturnat şi au incendiat duminică seara un autobuz într-o comunitate unionistă pro-britanică din Irlanda de Nord, informează Reuters preluat de agerpres.

#BREAKING Police in Northern Ireland says it was reported that four men entered a bus and ordered passengers off before it was set alight in Newtownabbey.



The situation in the British province is very tense amid the crisis between London and the EU over Brexit protocol pic.twitter.com/mVC5BiGc7q