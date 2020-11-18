NOVEMBER 18 IN HISTORY

1840 - Premiere of Vasile Alecsandri comedy "Farmazonul din Harlau"/Cunning of Harlau, writer's first drama directed by Costache Caragiali

1856 - Birth of Bishop Ioan Iacov Antonovici, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. December 31, 1931)

1860 - National conference of Romanian leadership of Banat adopts in Timisoara a motion requesting the autonomy of the region.

1874 - Romania joins the International Convention for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded in Armies in the Field (Red Cross), Geneva, August 22, 1864.

1905 - Birth of physician and physiologist Alexandru Grigore Benetato, member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 9, 1972)

1906 - Birth of painter Corneliu Baba, member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 28, 1997)

1907 - Birth of folklorist and ethnologist Mihai Pop, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 7, 2000)

1909 - Death of historian Augustin Bunea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. August 4, 1857)

1935 - Birth of TV producer and stage, film and opera director Cornel Todea, director of the Ion Creanga Theatre (from 1991). (d. August 30, 2012)

1937 - Bucharest Students' Culture House is established

1940 - Birth of mathematician Mihai Horia Botez, Romanian Ambassador to the US (d. July 11, 1995)

1940 - Death of Romanian Academy member, top politician and president of the National Council of Moldova Ion Inculet, who militated for the union of Basarabia with Romania (b. April 5, 1884)

1943 - Birth of composer Dan Cezar Buciu

1947 - Birth of writer Bedros Horasangian

1952 - Birth of actor Vlad Radescu

1963 - Premiere of the movie "Tudor", large recall of the 1821 Revolution, directed by Lucian Bratu, after a script by Mihnea Gheorghiu

1967 - Birth of director Felix Alexa

1980 - Death of chemist Mircea Ionescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 10, 1896)

1985 - The UN General Assembly adopts the resolution on declaring the year to be the International Year of Youth, following Romania's proposal

1991 - Romanian President Ion Iliescu signs the Romanian - French Treaty on friendly relations and cooperation while on official visit to France. The president participates in the 4th Summit of the Francophonie. Romania joins the Francophonie movement (18-20)

1999 - Romania takes over the 2001 presidency of the OSCE at the Istanbul Summit, attended by Romanian president Emil Constantinescu (18-19).

2006 - Death of chemist and corresponding member of the Romanian Academy Alexandru Ioan Silberg (b. November 6, 1937)

2006 - Nicolae Tonitza Art Highschool students in Bucharest enter the World Book of Records after painting a of 3,464.1 meter-long canvas.AGERPRES