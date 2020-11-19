NOVEMBER 19 IN HISTORY

Day of the Researcher and Designer

Tobacco free National Day (3rd day of Thirsday of November)

1377 - The first documented mention of Bran Castle by the act issued by Louis I, Duke of Anjou (1342-1382) by which Brasov residents are granted the privilege to build the Fortress "by their own work and on their own expenses".

1799 - Death of poet Alecu Vacarescu. (b. 1769 ?)

1816 - Birth of poet and journalist Andrei Muresanu, the author of the poem "Un rasunet" (A thunder), better known as "Desteapta-te romane" (Awaken thee, Romanian) that has become the National Anthem of Romania. (d. Oct. 11, 1863)

1837 - Birth of Aron Densusianu, a literary critic and historian, folklore expert and poet, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. Sept. 2, 1900)

1908 - Birth of geographer Victor Tufescu, a member of the Romanian Academy. (d. March 11, 2000)

1912 - Birth of George Emil Palade, a Romanian-born U.S. biologist and doctor, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy, a Noble Medicine Laureate in 1974; the honorary president of the National Foundation for Science and Art of the Romanian Academy. (d. Oct. 8, 2008)

1913 - Birth of author and literary critic Mihail Chirnoaga. (d. Dec. 1, 1948)

1919 - Death of author and poet Alexandru Vlahuta, a posthumous honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. Sept. 5, 1858)

1921 - Birth of author and literary historian Constantin (Dinu) Pillat (d. Dec. 5, 1975)

1923 - Birth of Monica Lovinescu, a literary critic and essayist, who settled in France in 1947 (d. April 20, 2008)

1935 - Birth of botanist - morphologist Constantin I. Toma, a member of the Romanian Academy

1939 - Birth of Emil Constantinescu, a geologist, a professor of Mineralogy at Bucharest University, President of Romania from 1996-2000

1946 - The first post-war parliamentary election. The National Peasant Party and the National Liberal Party are completely isolated in the Romanian political life

1947 - Death of biologist Emil Racovita, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. Nov. 15, 1868)

1960 - Birth of actress Oana Stefanescu

1967 - Birth of actress Catalina Mustata

1979 - Death of parasitology doctor Gheorghe O. Lupascu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. March 22, 1908)

1981 - Death of legal expert Traian Ionascu, a member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 17, 1897)

1992 - Death of author Radu Tudoran (N. Bogza). (b. March 8, 1910)

2014 - Monica Ungureanu wins a gold medal at the Judo Grand Prix of Qingdao (China).AGERPRES