NOVEMBER 21 IN HISTORY

Christian Orthodox feast: The Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple

Day of Serbian Language

1740 - Construction started on the Holy Trinity monument of Timisoara, also known as the Plague Statue, to the memory of the plague that devastated the city and the entire region of Banat.

1784 - Emperor Joseph II of Austria (1780-1790) orders repression of riot headed by Horea, a Romanian from Transylvania.

1853 - Birth of zoologist Alexandru M. Vitzu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (d. December 25, 1902)

1880 - The family deed is signed in Sigmaringen, by which Prince Ferdinand of Hohenzollern, first cousin once removed (brother's son) of Carol I, becomes heir apparent of the Crown of Romania.

1887 - Death of Petre Ispirescu, folklorist, storyteller. This is one of the accredited dates, a 2nd one being November 27. (b. January 1830)

1910 - Birth of writer Theodor Constantin. (d. August 29, 1975)

1918 - Birth of literary historian Eugen Todoran (d. August 9, 1997)

1932 - Premiere of "Titanic vals" play, by Tudor Musatescu, at the Bucharest National Theatre

1939 - Birth of literary critic, historian Constantin Crisan. (d. October 29, 1996)

1955 - Birth of poet Aurel Dumitrascu. (d. September 16, 1990)

1957 - Birth of actor George Alexandru. (d. January 2, 2016)

1987 - Cernavoda Bridge was inaugurated - the largest bridge of its kind built in Europe, with a total length of 1,600 m, of which 470 m above the Danube riverbed, with two openings of 140 m and a maximum opening of 190 m, allowing navigation in both directions of river vessels of maximum size

1987 - The 26.6 km long (plus 5 km fairway in the Navodari Lake) Poarta Alba - Midia - Navodari Canal is inaugurated

1991 - The Constituent Assembly voted on Romania's draft fundamental law. The Constitution passed by a national referendum on December 8.

1999 - Death of sports journalist Ioan Chirila. (b. October 25, 1925)

2001 - Death of Ion Cristinoiu, composer, orchestrator, conductor and instrumentalist. (b. January 26, 1942)

2002 - Romania officially receives invitation to become member, in 2004, of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), at the 16th summit of the body in Prague (the Czech Republic). (21-22)

2005 - Soprano Mariana Nicolesco receives the "UNESCO Artist for Peace" title at a Paris ceremony.

2006 - Death of Father Gheorghe Calciu Dumitreasa in Washington D. C. (USA). (b. November 23, 1925)

2012 - Death of actor Serban Ionescu. (b. September 23, 1950)

2014 - Eight servicemen died, two were injured following the crash of a IAR-330 PUMA military helicopter at Malancrav, the Sibiu County. The chopper with the 71 Air Base of Campia Turzii was in mission and heading for Cincu shooting range to participate in a drill

2016 - Death of Nicolae Licaret, pianist, organist and harpsichordist, artistic director of the George Enescu Philharmonic (from 1 January 1991). (b. 24 September 1943)

2018 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation of the European Parliament led by President Antonio Tajani, in the context of the meeting of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament and Romania's Government, in view of Romania taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European union on 1 January 2019.

2018 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomes at the Victoria Governmental Palace President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Secretary-General of European Parliament Klaus Welle, in the context of the meeting of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament and Romania's Government, in view of Romania taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European union on 1 January 2019.AGERPRES