NOVEMBER 23 IN HISTORY

Day of Economists

1473 - Stephen the Great besieges and captures the princely fortress of Wallachia (Bucharest), abandoned by Radu the Handsome at night - who also gave up his reign and left behind his family and the treasury - and installs Basarab the Elder-Laiota. (November 23, 24)

1710 - Dimitrie Cantemir starts second reign of Moldova (March 19 - April 8, 1693, November 23, 1710 - July 11, 1711).

1843 - Ion Ghica inaugurated the course of Political Economy at the Academia Mihaileana of Iasi, with the topic "On the importance of the political economy"

1898 - Birth of energy engineer Constantin Dinculescu, a Romanian Academy member (d. September 15, 1990)

1905 - Birth of essayist, literary and art critic, memorialist and translator Petru Comarnescu. (d. November 27, 1970)

1916 - German-Austro-Hungarian armies occupy Bucharest.

1921 - Birth of bishop Ioan-Emilian Birdas, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. April 5, 1996)

1923 - Death of Urmuz (Demetru Dem. Demetrescu-Buzau), one of the most original representatives of Romanian avant-garde literature. (b. March 17, 1883)

1935 - Birth of politician Dan Martian, first post-1989 Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies (June 18, 1990-October 14, 1992). (d. March 8, 2002)

1939 - Birth of literary critic Zaharia Sangeorzan. (d. November 28, 2002)

1940 - Ion Antonescu, head of the Romanian state between 1940-1944 signs in Berlin Romania's joining the Tripartite Pact

1948 - Birth of poet Grete Tartler.

1956 - Death of painter and illustrator Alexandru Jean Steriadi, honorary member of the Romania Academy. (b. October 29, 1880)

1971 - Death of writer Ury Benador. (b. May 1, 1895)

2002 - Official visit to Bucharest of U.S. President George W. Bush

2014 - Romania's men's sword team (Tiberiu Dolniceanu, Alin Badea, Iulian Teodosiu and George Iancu) win the gold medal in the World Cup competition in Budapest, finally defeating Italy 45-44

2017 - Death of actress Stela Popescu (b. Dec. 21, 1935).