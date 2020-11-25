 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

NOVEMBER 25 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1863 - Birth of Ioan Cantacuzino, doctor and bacteriologist, creator of the Romanian school of microbiology and experimental medicine; founder-director of the Bucharest Serum and Vaccines Institute, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. January 14, 1934).

1864 - Decree on the establishment in Bucharest of the National Museum of Antiquities

1885 - Death of Grigore Alexandrescu, poet and fabulist. (b. February 22, 1814)

1892 - Birth of Petre Constantinescu-Iasi, historian and political figure, full member of the Romanian Academy. (d. December 1, 1977)

1896 - Birth of actor George Vraca. (d. April 17, 1964)

1931 - Birth of Nicu Stan, operator and director. (d. August 24, 1990)

1942 - Death of Mihail Dragomirescu, aesthetician and literary critic, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 22, 1868)

1961 - Death of medic Dumitru Combiescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. January 6, 1887)

1994 - Death of director Gheorghe Vitanidis. (b. October 1, 1929)

1996 - Death of Valentin Silvestru, producer, screenwriter, writer and publicist. (b. October 20, 1924)

1999 - Death of Alexandru Cioranescu, writer, poet, playwright and literary historian. (b. November 15, 1911)

2000 - Death of bass Nicolae Florei, one of the most notable voices of the Romanian National Opera. (b. November 10, 1927)

2005 - Opening in Bucharest of the meeting of the Permanent Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the first hosted by Romania after our accession as a full member to the organization.

2006 - The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is moved back to its original place in Carol Park in Bucharest during a military and religious ceremony.

2007 - Elections to the European Parliament take place in Romania.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.