NOVEMBER 25 IN HISTORY

1863 - Birth of Ioan Cantacuzino, doctor and bacteriologist, creator of the Romanian school of microbiology and experimental medicine; founder-director of the Bucharest Serum and Vaccines Institute, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. January 14, 1934).

1864 - Decree on the establishment in Bucharest of the National Museum of Antiquities

1885 - Death of Grigore Alexandrescu, poet and fabulist. (b. February 22, 1814)

1892 - Birth of Petre Constantinescu-Iasi, historian and political figure, full member of the Romanian Academy. (d. December 1, 1977)

1896 - Birth of actor George Vraca. (d. April 17, 1964)

1931 - Birth of Nicu Stan, operator and director. (d. August 24, 1990)

1942 - Death of Mihail Dragomirescu, aesthetician and literary critic, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (b. March 22, 1868)

1961 - Death of medic Dumitru Combiescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. January 6, 1887)

1994 - Death of director Gheorghe Vitanidis. (b. October 1, 1929)

1996 - Death of Valentin Silvestru, producer, screenwriter, writer and publicist. (b. October 20, 1924)

1999 - Death of Alexandru Cioranescu, writer, poet, playwright and literary historian. (b. November 15, 1911)

2000 - Death of bass Nicolae Florei, one of the most notable voices of the Romanian National Opera. (b. November 10, 1927)

2005 - Opening in Bucharest of the meeting of the Permanent Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the first hosted by Romania after our accession as a full member to the organization.

2006 - The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is moved back to its original place in Carol Park in Bucharest during a military and religious ceremony.

2007 - Elections to the European Parliament take place in Romania.

