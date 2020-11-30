NOVEMBER 30 IN HISTORY

Orthodox feast: Saint Andrew the Apostle, Patron Saint of Romania

1224 - The first documentary mention of southwestern Orastie

1811 - Birth of Alexandru Hasdeu (Hajdeu), writer and professor, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. November 9, 1872)

1844 - Birth of mathematician Constantin Climescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 6, 1926)

1860 - Birth of playwright and writer Vasile G. Mortun (d. July 20, 1919)

1874 - Birth of literary critic Paul Zarifopol (d. May 1, 1934)

1906 - Birth of mathematician Mendel Haimovici, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 30, 1973)

1924 - Birth of historian Nicolae Stoicescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 30, 1973)

1927 - Birth of chemist Alexe Popescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 8, 1974)

1928 - Composer Mihail Jora inaugurated and conducted the first "live" radio season for symphonic concerts with the National Radio Orchestra, founded by him in the same year

1934 - Death of Cincinat Pavelescu, poet, publicist and playwright (b. October 20, 1872)

1945 - Birth of pianist and musician Radu Lupu

1982 - Death of geographer Tiberiu I. Morariu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. September 26, 1905.).AGERPRES

1990 - The Paratrooper Command was established

2010 - President Traian Basescu, accompanied by US ambassador to Romania Mark Gitenstein visited Romanian troops in Afghanistan.AGERPRES