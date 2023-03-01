Number of building permits for residential buildings down by 18.5 pct in January (INS)

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings decreased by 18.5% in January 2023 compared to the same month last year, show data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

Thus, 2,079 building permits for residential buildings were issued in January 2023 (-18.5% compared to January 2022), with a total usable area of 560,129 sqm (-7%). Of the total number of building permits for residential buildings, 70.4% are for rural areas, told Agerpres.

In January 2023 there is a decrease in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (-471 permits) compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. In territorial profile, this decrease is reflected in the following development regions: North-West (-153 permits), Bucharest-Ilfov (-105), North-East (-85), South-East (-65), West (-46), South-West Oltenia (-43) and South-Muntenia (-5). Growth was recorded in the Centre development region (+31).

On the other hand, in January 2023, compared to January 2022, there was an increase in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+2.8%) and a decrease in the total usable floor area (-7.6%).

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, in January 2023 there was a decrease (-18684 sqm) in the usable floor area of building permits issued for non-residential buildings. In territorial profile, this decrease is reflected in the following development regions: South-West Oltenia (-71806 sqm), North-West (-21003), West (-7538) and South-East (-3747). Increases were recorded in the following development regions: Centre (+47095 sqm), Bucharest-Ilfov (+24984), South-Muntenia (+9123) and North-East (+4208).