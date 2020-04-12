Number of suspended businesses down 27 pct Jan - Feb 2020

The number of companies that suspended their activity in the first two months of 2020 decreased by 27.13 pct from the same time of 2019 to 2,216, shows data released by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

As many as 1,023 businesses suspended their activity this February.Most companies that put their business on hold in the first two months of 2020 were from Bucharest, specifically 183 (down 37.76 pct from the same period of the previous year). Next by the same token were the counties of Cluj (106 companies, down 26.29 pct), Bihor (100, down 36.71 pct) and Iasi (95, in line with the year-ago period).At the opposite end, the least suspensions over January - February 2020 were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (8, down 38.46 pct YoY), Giurgiu (16, down 42.86 pct YoY) and Gorj (17, down 46.88 pct YoY).The number of business suspensions increased in the counties of Tulcea (plus 12.5 pct), Harghita (plus 4.17 pct), Buzau (plus 2.94 pct) and Dambovita (plus 2.04 pct), stayed in line with the year-ago period in Iasi and Suceava, and dropped in the other counties.By business areas, the highest number of suspensions was reported in wholesale and retail trade as well as the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 712 (minus 27.12 pct); other services: 247 (minus 11.79 pct), and the manufacturing industry - 167 (minus 24.77 pct).