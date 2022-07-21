'Oameni de treaba', directed by Paul Negoescu, selected for Sarajevo Film Festival official competition

The motion picture "Oameni de treaba", directed by Paul Negoescu, a Romania-Bulgaria co-production, "The Calice of Sons and Daughters" documentary, made by Catalina Tesar and Dana Bunescu, as well as the short film "Mon Ami", directed by Carina Dasoveanu and "My Sister and I", by Theodor Ionita, are among the 51 productions that will compete this year for one of the "Sarajevo Heart" trophies during the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, according to the event's official page.

The festival includes four competing sections: motion picture, documentary, short film and student film, where 51 films, including 21 world premieres, 7 international premieres, 1 European premiere, 21 regional and a premiere in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the documentary section there will be 22 titles competing, including Romanian production "The Calice. Of Sons and Daughters / O Tahtal. Savendar tai Saiendar", made by Catalina Tesar and Dana Bunescu, screened for the first time, as well as "Too Close", directed by Botond Pusok (Romania/Hungary co-production), world premiere.

Among the 10 selected short-films there is also "Amok", directed by Balazs Turai (Romania-Hungary co-production)

For this year's edition, the festival's scout team, led by creative director Izeta Gradevic, viewed 751 films that entered the festival, including 160 works of fiction, 211 documentaries, 240 short films and 140 student films.AGERPRES