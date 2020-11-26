October's overdue loan payments down 1.95pc in domestic lei, 1.6pc lower in foreign currency

Overdue loans - both corporate and individual - in domestic lei totaled 4.53 billion lei this October, 1.95 percent down from the figure reported in September, while past due loans in foreign currency dropped 1.65 percent to the equivalent of 1.8 billion lei, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a report.

Loans in lei amounted to an aggregate of 193.280 billion lei this October (1.21 pct more compared to the previous month), of which 71.858 billion lei were taken out by companies and 117.113 billion lei by the population.

Foreign currency loans totaled 88.711 billion equivalent in lei in October 2020 (by 0.69 percent less compared to September 2020), of which corporate loans accounted for 51.694 billion lei and retail loans for 32.219 billion lei.

As of end-October, the Bucharesters' outstanding loans in domestic lei amounted to 1.784 billion lei (compared to 1.839 billion lei in September), while foreign currency outstanding loans stood at the equivalent of 679.9 million lei (714.3 million lei in September).

Bucharest reports total loans in lei worth 67.935 billion lei (67.132 billion lei in the previous month), while those in foreign currency amount to 45.221 billion lei (45.908 billion lei in September).