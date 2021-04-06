Official Gheorghita: We have 12 new vaccination locations for Moderna, another 144 for Pfizer as of April 13

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, says that the number of new vaccination locations for Moderna will increase by 12 starting on Tuesday, up to 86, and from April 13 another 144 will become available for Pfizer.

"As of today, April 6, 12 new vaccination locations for Moderna have been operationalized, so that we are talking now about approximately 86 vaccination centres for Moderna, which cumulates a total of 103 vaccination flows. Also, from April 13, another 144 new vaccination locations will become operational, with Pfizer as the available vaccine," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace on Tuesday.

The head of the CNCAV (National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activites Against COVID-19) also specified that starting on Wednesday, April 7, the vaccination capacity will increase on each flow from 60 people to 90 people in all vaccination centres where the vaccine is distributed from Moderna company, respectively from AstraZeneca, and in vaccination centres where vaccine is distributed from the Pfizer company, the number of people allocated per flow increasing up to 72 people.