Olympic Games/ David Popovici, Robert Glinta qualify for 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke finals

AGERPRES special correspondent Teodor Ciobanu reports: The Romanian swimmers David Popovici and Robert Glinta have qualified on Monday for the finals in the 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke, respectively at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

In the first semi-final in the 200m freestyle, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, David Popovici finished second with 1min45sec68/100, being surpassed by the Russian Martin Malyutin - 1min45sec45/100.

David Popovici has access to the first final scheduled for Tuesday morning in Tokyo with the seventh time of the semi-finals.

At 100 m back, Robert Glinta had a much better evolution than in the series and with the time of 53sec20/100, 47/100 faster than the day before, he reached the final at the limit, from last place, with an advance of only 1/100 compared to the Japanese Ryosuke Irie (53sec21/100).

The 100m backstroke final will take place Tuesday morning.