OMV Petrom Group reports net profit higher by over 370 pct on Q1 2022 v Q1 2021

OMV Petrom has closed its first semester of this year with a growing net profit of 374%, to 4.646 billion RON, when comparing with the net result of 980 million RON, registered during the similar period of last year, according to the financial data published by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The income value from consolidated sales has gone up to 25.581 billion RON during the first half of this year, going up by 153% when comparing with the first semester of 2021, supported mainly by higher prices for merchandise and larger sale volumes for oil and electricity products.

Sales in Refining and Marketing segment represented by 55% of total consolidated sales, Gas and Energy segments represented 44%. Exploration and Production sales represented only 0.1% after the Kazakhstan branches were sold during the second trimester of 2021.

Downstream Oil sales represented 77% of total consolidated sales, Downstream Gas represented 21% and Upstream 1% (Upstream sales mostly being sales inside the group, not towards third parties).

Equities have gone up to 36.908 billion RON on June 30, 2022, when comparing with 34.214 billion RON on December 31, 2021, mostly as a result of the generated net profit that was partially counterbalanced by the dividends distributed for the financial year of 2021. The total indicator for equities, in the Group's total assets was 67% on June 30, 2022, slightly smaller from 68% on December 31, 2021.

Total debts on June 30, 2022, have gone up by 2.585 billion RON, when comparing with December 31, 2021.

During the first 6 months of this year, OMV Petrom has made investments worth 1.389 billion RON, 15% larger than the similar period of last year, mainly towards Exploration and Production investments, worth 1.022 billion RON. Investments from Refining and Marketing were worth 261 million RON, while investments from Gas and Energy were 92 million RON.

OMV Petrom Group had 7,839 employees at the end of June, which is 10% smaller than June 2021.AGERPRES