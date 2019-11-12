One person died, other two injured after being attacked by bears in the last days

Three people have been attacked by bears over the past days in the area of Mures county, one of whom was killed and the other two injured, with the last attack occurring on the night of Monday to Tuesday at a fold in Cucerdea locality.

Representatives of the "Horea" Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) of Mures County have announced on Tuesday that a man aged 64, from a fold in Cucerdea, has been transported at the Emergency Department (UPU) Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) Targu Mures, with injuries around the head, forearm and thigh areas, after being attacked by a bear.Four days ago, another shepherd was killed by a bear while taking several sheep to pasture, in the area of a forest between Cucerdea and Giulus, and was found by one of his colleagues.Over the past days, a hunting guard suffered back injuries, after being attacked by a bear and, on Sunday, on election day, the presence of five bears was reported once in Stanceni, Trei Sate and twice in Sovata.