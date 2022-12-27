Operation to rescue Ukrainians stranded in Maramures Mts continues

One of four Ukrainian citizens who got stuck in the northern Maramures Mountains while trying to cross the alpine border into Romania was recovered on Monday afternoon with the help of a helicopter of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD), spokesperson of the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate Oana Parcalab informed.

Due to difficult weather conditions, a second stranded Ukrainian citizen could no longer be airlifted by helicopter.

"The second person will no longer be taken to safety by helicopter, as the weather conditions no longer allow an aerial intervention. A mountain rescuer was reeled down to the victim, the rescue mission continues by land. A team made up of border police and mountain rescuers set off on foot to that place," Parcalab said, adding that all efforts are being made for the successful completion of the search and rescue operation.

According to the authorities involved, two of the Ukrainians stuck in the Maramures Mountains were in a critical condition and were located in a difficult to access spot, due to the uneven relief and constantly changing atmospheric conditions.

Another two members of the initial group of six Ukrainians were recovered from the mountain in the early hours of Sunday. AGERPRES