Orban accuses PSD of leaving 'disaster' behind

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the Liberals are taking over Romania at an extremely difficult time, claiming that the disaster is much greater than it seems at first sight and that "there are at least two, three bombs that will explode in the near future" in almost every sector, which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has prepared "with premeditation".

"I want you to understand: we are taking over the country at an extremely difficult time, the budget deficit, according to the official execution, at 9 months is 2.6 percent, given the deficit commitment is 3 percent. Last year, according to the budget execution, the deficit was 1.6 percent and the budget closed at 3 percent. Think about where the budget deficit will get and under what conditions, given the VAT has not been reimbursed for three months, the VAT reimbursements per month amounting to about 2 billion lei per month, considering that no payments worth billions of RON were made on behalf of the PNDL [the National Local Development Programme], taking into account that no payments were made in the case of a lot of commitments in which case payments should have been made, and they [e.n. the PSD] intentionally postponed to prevent them from appearing in the budget execution at 9 months," said Orban, at the Regional Assembly of the PNL South Muntenia organisations in Pitesti.

He added that there are ministries, agencies, government institutions that have money only until November and have no funds to close the year and pay salaries.

Orban claimed that the PSD is responsible for all the "disaster".

The Liberal leader criticized the hearings of the proposed ministers, noting that they were offended and threatened and said that the PNL will show that Romania can be normally governed.

Orban added that he wants Romania to exceed the average Gross Domestic Product per capita of the European Union in a few years, and the average salary to exceed the European average.