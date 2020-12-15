Orban: Any proposal to strengthen formation of future coalition must be brought to negotiating table

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chair Ludovic Orban says that in the first two days of negotiations with Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) it was agreed to communicate only the things on which an agreement was reached, pointing out that any proposal or possible solution for the formation of the future coalition must be brought to the negotiating table.

"During the first two days of negotiations we agreed with the leaders of USR PLUS and UDMR to communicate only together and only those things on which we reached an agreement. Given that our common understanding was to avoid the individual communications of positions which have not been the subject of consensus between the leaders of the three formations remain consistent with the agreed agreement with the other discussion partners consistent with the initial agreement," Orban said in a press release.

On Tuesday, USR PLUS co-chair Dan Barna proposed to PNL and UDMR leaders Ludovic Orban and Kelemen Hunor, in order to unblock the negotiations on the governing coalition, to hold all three positions of deputy prime ministers in the future Cabinet, and Catalin Drula from the USR to run for the Chamber of Deputies' leadership."I propose to Ludovic Orban and Kelemen Hunor to enter this government together as deputy prime ministers, thus giving an unprecedented example of what it means to be responsible for Romania's future. A government in which the prime minister will have as deputy PMs the leaders of the three coalition parties will be a government that looks serious, will be a government that will be credible and will be a government that will no longer need collateral committees and commissions to make decisions. It will a government through which we convey to Romanians that we are focused on what a pandemic means, that we are focused on what it means to find solutions for jobs, that we are focused on what a stable coalition is, really assumed by the three political forces, and not a conjuncture or coincidental coalition," Dan Barna said in the Parliament.