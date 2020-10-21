Orban: For PNL, battle in parliamentary elections - decisive

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said the "battle" in parliamentary elections was decisive for the liberals, given the "irresponsible majority" in Parliament, according to AGERPRES.

"For us, the battle in the parliamentary elections is the decisive battle. All previous victories have prepared the parliamentary elections, but the most important victory is the victory in the parliamentary elections. You see what an irresponsible Parliament means, in addition to the pile of absurd decisions and against the general interest. Yesterday you saw what an irresponsible majority means, which was able to put at the head of one of the most important state institutions, the Legislative Council, a toxic figure, such as Florin Iordache, showing that the majority of PSD [Social Democratic Party] and others who voted with Iordache are literally irresponsible, they despise the public opinion and make fun of Romanians," Ludovic Orban declared, on Wednesday, in Pitesti, where he was present at the submission of the lists of PNL candidates for parliament in Arges county.

Asked if he expects a better result in parliament than in the local one, the PNL leader said: "Certainly, I always expect a better result."

He appreciated that the list of PNL candidates for Parliament in Arges County is a competitive one.