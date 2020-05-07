Orban: Government's most important objective - strongly support the economy

The most important objective of the Government is, after the COVID-19 epidemic peak is overcome, to strongly support the economy so that it returns as fast as possible to the level prior to the start of the pandemic, stated on Thursday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, in southern Craiova.

Orban conducted a visit to the Ford Craiova Plant.

"We discussed the plan to gradually resume production of activity up to maximum capacity. Furthermore, we discussed about the extremely courageous intention, especially in the given condition, to introduce to fabrication new models, I am convinced they will be successful models and, clearly, we discussed about the measures that the Government may take to support not only Ford and the auto industry but the economy in its entirety. Our most important objective is, after we overcome the peak of the epidemic and things will tend to go back to normal, to strongly support the economy in order to return as quickly as possible to the level prior to the epidemic starting," said Ludovic Orban, at the end of the visit.